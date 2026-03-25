Iran's cluster munitions impact multiple location in central Israel | LIVE BLOG
An additional rocket alert siren that sounded in Eilat was due to a technical malfunction, the IDF said
Iran war day 26: Iran launched 15 attacks toward Israel on Tuesday, striking multiple areas across the country and causing several injuries. Cluster bomb impacts were reported in Bnei Brak and Petah Tikva, while an earlier missile strike caused destruction in Tel Aviv.
In the Negev region, a man injured in the attacks has been upgraded to serious condition from moderate, according to Soroka Hospital. A two-month-old infant remains lightly injured. Separately, one person was pronounced dead and two others sustained mild injuries following a rocket launch by Hezbollah targeting northern Israel, in the Hula Valley area.
The Israel Defense Forces stated there are no changes to Home Front Command guidelines until Thursday evening.
Reports of Israeli airstrikes conducted in Beruit's Dahiyya neighborhood
Nouriel Dovin, 27, killed in northern Israel after a rocket fired from Hezbollah
Nouriel Dovin, 27, was killed in northern Israel after a rocket fired from Lebanon struck near her location, underscoring the ongoing danger to civilians amid continued cross-border attacks. According to local authorities, Dovin followed Home Front Command safety instructions by exiting her vehicle and taking cover, but was still fatally wounded.
The IAEA calls for "maximum restraint" after a reported strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant
The IAEA called for "maximum restraint" after Iran announced that a projectile had struck the vicinity of the Bushehr nuclear facility, without damaging the installations. The UN agency stated that it had been informed that "another projectile hit the premises" of the site on Tuesday. Its Director General, Rafael Grossi, warned of the risks to nuclear safety in the context of the conflict. He urged the parties to avoid any escalation that could threaten sensitive facilities.
Missile launched from Iran directed at central Israel intercepted, no injuries reported