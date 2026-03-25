Iran war day 26: Iran launched 15 attacks toward Israel on Tuesday, striking multiple areas across the country and causing several injuries. Cluster bomb impacts were reported in Bnei Brak and Petah Tikva, while an earlier missile strike caused destruction in Tel Aviv.

In the Negev region, a man injured in the attacks has been upgraded to serious condition from moderate, according to Soroka Hospital. A two-month-old infant remains lightly injured. Separately, one person was pronounced dead and two others sustained mild injuries following a rocket launch by Hezbollah targeting northern Israel, in the Hula Valley area.

The Israel Defense Forces stated there are no changes to Home Front Command guidelines until Thursday evening.