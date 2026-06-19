LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, three more soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon

The IDF announced that Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon was killed in combat overnight while fighting in southern Lebanon. The 32-year-old from Beit Hashita was a commander of the 52nd Battalion, the 'Iron Footsteps' formation.

He died alongside three other soldiers after a suspicious target hit a tank in the area of the village of Tebnit. The IDF says it cannot be determined at the moment if the attack came from a drone strike, but the incident is under investigation.

In response to the death of these soldiers, conducted multiple strikes across southern Lebanon throughout the night and into the morning. Lebanon state-run media reports 16 people have been killed.

It was also announced Friday that five other IDF soldiers were injured, one severely, in explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon. All were evacuated for medical treatment.

Simhon took command of the battalion after its previous commander was seriously injured in a battle in southern Lebanon about two months ago.

The families of the deceased soldiers have been notified.