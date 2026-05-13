Mossad Chief Barnea visited UAE at least twice during war with Iran for security coordination - report

The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, made at least two visits to the United Arab Emirates following the outbreak of the direct confrontation with Iran, according to a report published Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal, citing Arab officials and a source familiar with the matter.

The visits were reportedly aimed at coordinating military and defensive operations between the two countries.

According to the report, Barnea traveled to Abu Dhabi at least twice in recent months, in March and April, for strategic and operational coordination related to the war with Iran.

Earlier, it was also reported that Israel reportedly deployed Iron Dome air defense batteries to the UAE, along with dozens of Israeli personnel and military operators. The systems were intended to help defend the Gulf state against Iranian missile and drone attacks.

The Emirates also reportedly participated in military operations against Iran both before and after the ceasefire that came into effect on April 8, 2026. At least one of the Emirati retaliatory missions was reportedly a joint operation coordinated with Israeli forces.

According to reports from Reuters, Saudi Arabia also conducted numerous unpublicized airstrikes on Iranian soil in late March. Western and Iranian officials described these as "tit-for-tat" operations carried out by the Saudi Air Force in retaliation for attacks within the Kingdom.