Netanyahu appoints Roman Goffman as next Mossad chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his decision to appoint Major General Roman Goffman, his military secretary, as the next head of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence and special operations agency.

The move comes after a review and interviews with several candidates.

Goffman will succeed David Barnea, who will conclude his five-year term in June 2026. Netanyahu’s request for Goffman’s appointment will be presented to the Advisory Committee for Appointments to Senior Positions.

A career IDF officer, Goffman has held numerous operational and command roles, including fighter and commander in the Armored Corps, battalion commander in the 75th Battalion, 7th Brigade, officer in the ‘Gaash’ formation (36th Division), and commander of the ‘Habashen’ Division (210), among others. He currently serves as the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary.

Netanyahu's office said Goffman distinguished himself during the War of Redemption, demonstrating leadership, strategic insight, and operational expertise.

In his tenure he maintained continuous coordination with Israeli intelligence agencies, including Mossad, and was seriously wounded while confronting Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Envelope. His career is noted for creativity, discretion, and deep knowledge of Israel’s adversaries.

Netanyahu described Goffman as “the most worthy and suitable candidate for the position of head of Mossad” and wished him success in leading the agency through its critical intelligence and operational missions.