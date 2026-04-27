Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered that the annual Lag B’Omer celebrations at Mount Meron be held this year in a symbolic format only, amid concerns over a potential mass-casualty incident linked to the fragile security situation in the north.

The decision, made Sunday night, follows several security assessments and comes after the Home Front Command updated its defense guidelines for communities along the northern border and in the Meron area, including Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz, and Safsufa. The updated policy sets a temporary gathering limit of up to 1,500 people, in effect until 8:00PM, while all other instructions remain unchanged. Officials said a small cabinet discussion on the issue is ongoing, with expectations that a limited event format of up to 1,500 participants may be permitted.

Netanyahu’s decision marks a shift from previous years, when the Meron pilgrimage drew tens of thousands of participants. Authorities said further details on the structure of the event will be announced later.

The move comes as regional tensions remain high, with ongoing concerns over the security situation along Israel’s northern border. Local leaders have also announced a strike beginning Tuesday, citing what they describe as insufficient protection measures for frontline communities.

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, said, “I am outraged by the disconnect of those sitting in the ivory tower in the face of the reality of the parents, students, and residents here. Not only is this not a green policy, but it is also a slap in the face to the children of the confrontation line. Our children’s blood is not worthless, and we will not wait for a disaster in order to make lifesaving decisions.”