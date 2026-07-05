Ofir Levy appointed Deputy Head Of National Security Council

Israel's government has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to appoint Reserve Colonel Ofir Levy as Deputy Head of the National Security Council, acting on a recommendation from Council Director Shmuel Ben Ezra.

Levy succeeds Gil Reich, whose term has ended, and will serve for five years with the possibility of renewal up to a maximum of ten years.

Levy brings extensive military experience to the role, having served as head of the armored corps doctrine, commander of the 679th reserve brigade, and deputy commander of the 210th territorial division on the Golan Heights. Following his active military service, he worked as a border protection consultant for Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

He holds a bachelor's degree in behavioral sciences with a specialization in organizational consulting from Ariel University, along with a master's degree in political science from the University of Haifa.

The appointment is part of a broader effort to strengthen the leadership of the National Security Council, the body tasked with advising the Israeli government on strategic, diplomatic, and security matters.