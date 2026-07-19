Rabbis as influencers? Israel recruits Haredi leaders to counter Iran's online reach

Israeli authorities have launched a targeted public awareness campaign within the Orthodox (Haredi) community following a growing number of espionage cases involving Israeli citizens allegedly recruited by Iranian intelligence, according to The New York Times.

Over the past two years, Israeli prosecutors have charged dozens of citizens, including active-duty soldiers and military reservists, with carrying out intelligence-related activities on behalf of Iran. Among those facing charges are at least nine members of the Haredi community.

In one recent case, an Israeli soldier was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of spying for Tehran.

As part of the campaign, Israeli officials have enlisted respected rabbis and prominent Haredi media figures to warn the public about Iranian recruitment efforts. Rabbi Yigal Cohen, a member of Israel's Chief Rabbinate, said authorities asked him to address the issue directly. In a video message, he urged followers not to cooperate with Iran, saying, "There is no greater desecration than to see a practicing Jew betray his people."

Other well-known Orthodox personalities, including commentator Israel Cohen and journalist Mendel Unger, have also shared warnings on social media, with some messages delivered in Yiddish to better reach Haredi audiences.

Israeli officials say Iranian operatives typically make contact through social media platforms, offering financial incentives in exchange for seemingly harmless assignments such as photographing public locations or carrying out acts of vandalism. Authorities say those initial tasks can gradually escalate into more serious intelligence-gathering operations.

The growing number of investigations has also prompted logistical changes within Israel's prison system. The Israel Prison Service has reportedly opened a dedicated wing at Damon Prison near Haifa to house individuals charged in Iran-linked espionage cases, while many additional investigations remain ongoing.