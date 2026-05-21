As Israel prepares for the Shavuot holiday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Thursday that the military will remain on “maximum alert” and continue operating “with determination on all fronts” amid ongoing regional tensions.

The remarks came during a series of visits by Zamir to hospitals and rehabilitation centers where he met with soldiers wounded in recent fighting, including clashes in southern Lebanon.

At Rambam Medical Center, the chief of staff met with Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the 401st Brigade, as well as a female combat documentarian who was seriously wounded in a drone strike in Lebanon on Wednesday. Zamir later visited the Beit Levinstein rehabilitation center, where he met with the commander of the 52nd Battalion, who was also injured during operations in Lebanon.

“The strength and courage that you and your families show in the process of healing and rehabilitation after these complex injuries sustained in combat inspire the entire people of Israel,” Zamir told the wounded soldiers.

The visits come as the Israeli military maintains heightened readiness across multiple fronts during the Shavuot celebrations, with continued concerns over security threats from Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank.