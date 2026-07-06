The IDF is preparing for a possible resumption of fighting against Hezbollah

Israeli security officials believe that Hezbollah is actively preparing for a possible resumption of hostilities in the north, while discussions between Israel and Lebanon are ongoing. They say, the terrorist organization, which has been severely weakened since the start of the war, is continuing its efforts to rebuild its military capabilities, restore its weapons stockpiles, and strengthen its forces.

Hezbollah is also reportedly transferring fighters to southern Lebanon in order to consolidate its presence in the strategic area.

Israeli security services also indicate that several Hezbollah terror operatives remain encircled in areas where the IDF is continuing its operations, particularly in the regions of Bint Jbeil, Majdal Zoun, and Deir Siriane. Some are reportedly trying to escape, while others continue to conduct reconnaissance on the ground.

The Israeli army is currently focusing its efforts on clearing the "yellow line," an area considered a priority for eliminating the last remaining terrorists and infrastructure still present. Military officials admit, however, that this mission will take time and cannot be completed in the near future.

At the same time, Israeli intelligence is observing an internal reorganization within Hezbollah, which appears to be seeking to adapt its structure and modes of operation in anticipation of a new confrontation.

In response to this development, the IDF is also preparing several operational plans in order to be able to quickly resume fighting if the situation requires it.

These preparations come as Israel and Lebanon attempt to implement the framework agreement reached two weeks ago, aimed at allowing the Lebanese army to regain control of the south of the country. However, Israeli officials do not rule out the possibility that this agreement could fail, which could lead to a resumption of military operations.