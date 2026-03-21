From giant bombers that have stayed with us since the Cold War, to ballistic missiles that cross continents in just a few minutes. The current conflict along the axis between Israel, Iran, and the United States presents a battlefield where the old and familiar meets the new and deadly.

The Sukhoi 24 (Su-24)

The Soviet attack aircraft, or as NATO calls it: the "Fencer." It entered service in 1974, but don't let its age fool you: with a speed of over 1,600 km/h and the ability to carry 8 tons of armament, including penetrating bombs and laser-guided missiles, it is still a workhorse.

The amazing detail? Iran has 24 such planes, and they didn’t buy them at all. Iraqi pilots smuggled them there during the Gulf War in 1991, and since then they’ve been part of the Revolutionary Guards’ Air Force.

The immediate threat: Khorramshahr-4 (or "Khaybar")

This is the ballistic missile that worries Israel. Iran unveiled it last year, and it is a medium-range monster. What does medium mean? 2,000 kilometers. The implication? It easily covers all of Israel's territory, American bases in the Gulf, and even parts of Europe. It has the heaviest warhead in the Iranian arsenal—up to 1,800 kilograms. Add to that a satellite guidance system and a flight time of just 12 minutes from Iran to Israel—and you have a tremendous challenge for the Arrow, Patriot, and American THAAD defense systems.

And what about the Israeli side? This is the "tremendous" game-changing answer.

When discussing Israel's most lethal weapon in the campaign against Iran, it is not just about firepower, but about pure technology. The "Adir" is the most advanced stealth aircraft in the world, specially modified for the Air Force. Its huge advantage? It sees everything, but no one sees it. It is capable of penetrating even the densest radar and air defense systems of Iran, disrupting them in real time, deploying smart and precise munitions—and simply disappearing.

And if you ask foreign sources? They'll remind you that behind the Adir also stands the "Jericho 3"—an intercontinental ballistic missile that, according to international reports, carries Israel’s “doomsday” capabilities. But the "Adir"? It already delivers results in the field.

But it’s impossible to talk about game changers without mentioning the name that is currently shaking intelligence agencies around the world: the "Blue Dror" missile.

In Israel, as usual, there is complete ambiguity and nothing is confirmed, but according to reports from foreign sources, this is exactly the secret and precise weapon that was used in the dramatic assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Those foreign reports describe a lethal missile with a low signature, possessing penetration capabilities and accuracy down to the millimeter, which left the Iranian security ring completely helpless.

Whether "Blue Freedom" is a classified project that has never been revealed or remains a mystery, according to those reports around the world, it is a weapon that inflicted the greatest earthquake Tehran has ever experienced—and proved that the long arm has a precise address.

The formidable grandfather of the U.S. Air Force

Let's move on to the Americans. They have the B-52 bomber. It's the formidable grandfather of the U.S. Air Force. It entered service in 1955, but it's here to stay. Eight engines, 50,000 feet, and the ability to carry more than 31 tons of ordnance—from smart bombs to nuclear weapons.

It has a range of 14,000 kilometers without refueling, and it was responsible for 40 percent of the bombs dropped during the Gulf War. According to the Pentagon's plans, this bomber is expected to fly until the year 2050. 95 years of service for a single aircraft is no ordinary matter.

The most controversial weapon – cluster munitions

The method here is simple and brutal. The cluster bomb opens in the air and disperses dozens to hundreds of small bombs—"bomblets"—over a vast area.

The danger here is twofold: both widespread and uncontrollable harm in real time, and also the "duds"—those small bombs that did not explode—turning the area, in effect, into a minefield for years to come. More than 120 countries have signed a treaty banning their use, but superpowers like the United States and Russia? They remained outside, and continue to keep in their warehouses weapons that spread death from the air, old weaponry, game-changing technologies—and one Middle East that is fighting for its life.