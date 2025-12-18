Thousands of Israelis receive suspicious SMS inviting them to work for Iran

Thousands of Israelis received a troubling SMS on Thursday morning, urging them to collaborate with Iran.

The message read: “Iranian intelligence agencies are ready to receive your cooperation in intelligence matters. To collaborate, contact one of the Iranian embassies via the internet.”

This is not the first instance of such intimidation attempts. Last September, many Israelis reported receiving strange and threatening phone calls in broken Hebrew, combining recruitment offers with intimidation.

Call recipients heard a recorded message stating: “Iranian intelligence is seeking qualified agents. Competitive salary, full security. Find us on Telegram and on the internet.”

Earlier, the Israeli National Cybersecurity Directorate had flagged mass text messages pretending to come from the Civil Defense under the name OrefAlert. These messages, sent to thousands of mobile users, falsely advised citizens to avoid staying in shelters and announced fuel supply disruptions.

Security experts say these operations are part of a broader psychological warfare campaign designed to destabilize Israeli society, create confusion, and intimidate citizens by impersonating official organizations or directly targeting the population.