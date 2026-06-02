The Lebanese Embassy in Washington announced that Hezbollah has agreed to an American proposal calling for a reciprocal halt in attacks with Israel, marking a potential step toward reducing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border. According to the embassy, the development followed discussions between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a broader regional escalation. This announcement follows a phone conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu in which Trump told the latter to keep IDF forces out of Beirut. Despite this, Netanyahu says that he told Trump if Hezbollah does not stop attacking Israel, then they will continue their strikes, as planned.

Israeli Lawmakers appeared critical of Netanyahu following this decision. Opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted bluntly, describing Israel as "a full-fledged protectorate state" following Trump's remarks. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also criticized the government's handling of the situation, writing: "Jerusalem. Beit Shemesh. Lebanon. Gaza. The location is different, the story is the same. A government that has lost control of Israeli sovereignty." National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly urged Netanyahu to reject American demands and continue military operations against Hezbollah. "Mr. Prime Minister, you said that a strong prime minister tells the US president 'yes' when possible and 'no' when necessary," Ben Gvir said. "Now is the time to tell our friend, President Trump, 'no.' Now is the time to do what is necessary to strike Hezbollah, untie the hands of our fighters, and restore security to the north."

All of this comes after Iran suspended negotiations with the US and threatened to pursue a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz over Israeli military actions in Lebanon. According to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, “As long as Israeli strikes continue, there will be no negotiations.” Additionally, Iran went a step further threatening to attack northern Israel if the IDF conducted its planned strikes on Beirut and its suburbs. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY