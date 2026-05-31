US says it conducted 'self-defense strikes' on Iranian drone sites over the weekend, Kuwait reports attacks | LIVE BLOG
An IDF soldier was killed and three others were injured in a suicide drone attack in southern Lebanon
Israel's military operation in southern Lebanon is intensifying on multiple fronts. IDF forces have crossed the Litani River, captured Beaufort Ridge for the first time in 44 years, and issued a mass evacuation warning for all residents south of the Zahrani River. Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the Beaufort capture Sunday night, saying 700 Hezbollah terrorists had been eliminated in the past month alone, more than during the entire Second Lebanon War, and instructed the IDF to deepen and expand its grip on former Hezbollah-controlled territory.
On the ground, Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel is escalating. A rocket struck Tiberias overnight for the first time since the ceasefire began, landing in an open area with no injuries. Israel is now moving toward expanding its military operation, as US officials have also concluded that current restrictions on IDF activity can no longer be sustained given the scale of Hezbollah's attacks.
On the diplomatic side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday, proposing a clear sequence: Hezbollah stops all attacks, Israel refrains from escalating toward Beirut, and space is created for a gradual ceasefire.
Aoun attempted to advance the proposal, but Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's response was described by a US official as "evasive and disappointing," with Berri claiming to guarantee Hezbollah's commitment while placing the burden on Israel to stop first. The US official signaled support for IDF escalation in Lebanon, saying, "The United States does not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks on its civilians by a terrorist organization."
On the Iran front, Tehran has not accepted Trump's proposed amendments to the MoU, with Tasnim news agency reporting that Iran intends to apply its own revisions to the draft text in upcoming talks with Washington.
An IDF soldier was killed and 3 others injured in a suicide drone attack in southern Lebanon
The IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Adam Tzarfati, 20, from Rosh Haayin, a soldier in the Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade, was killed early Monday after a Hezbollah suicide drone struck a position in southern Lebanon where Golani Brigade Combat Team forces were operating at around 1:00 AM.
One soldier was severely wounded and two others lightly injured in the strike; all three were evacuated by helicopter for medical treatment.
🚨 Red alert and drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
The IDF strikes the Hezbollah launcher used to fire rockets towards Tiberias overnight
https://x.com/i/web/status/2061305539598966918
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Kuwait army: Air defenses active against missile and drone attacks
The Kuwaiti Army's General Staff confirmed Monday that air defenses are actively intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks.
In a statement, the military reassured the public that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems engaging incoming threats and urged residents to adhere to security and safety instructions from the relevant authorities.
The nature and origin of the attacks were not immediately specified.
The US signals its openness for expansion of IDF operations in Lebanon and says it 'does not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks'
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about ongoing Israel-Lebanon diplomatic negotiations, a US official said on Monday.
Washington proposed a clear sequence: Hezbollah stops all attacks on Israel, in return for which Israel refrains from escalating toward Beirut, creating space for gradual de-escalation and an effective cessation of hostilities.
Aoun attempted to advance the proposal, but Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's response was described as "evasive and disappointing." Berri claimed to guarantee Hezbollah's commitment to a ceasefire while placing the burden on Israel to stop firing first, a position the US official flatly rejected.
"Hezbollah is following Tehran's lead," the official said. "It clearly has no interest in the welfare of the Lebanese people. Iran wants to prolong the conflict in Lebanon so it can claim credit for "saving the day.'"
The official added that Washington "does not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks on its civilians by a terrorist organization," saying the fastest path to de-escalation was for Hezbollah to stop firing immediately. READ MORE HERE
US says it conducted 'self-defense strikes' on Iranian drone sites over the weekend
US Central Command confirmed it conducted self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites at Goruk, Iran, and Qeshm Island over the weekend.
The strikes, carried out Saturday and Sunday, came in response to Iran shooting down a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.
American fighter aircraft destroyed Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that CENTCOM said posed clear threats to ships in regional waters. No US service members were harmed.
CENTCOM said it would continue to protect US assets and interests "in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire."
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Drone infiltration and red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
Hezbollah rocket strikes Tiberias for first time since ceasefire
One rocket landed in an open area; no injuries were reported