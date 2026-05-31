Israel's military operation in southern Lebanon is intensifying on multiple fronts. IDF forces have crossed the Litani River, captured Beaufort Ridge for the first time in 44 years, and issued a mass evacuation warning for all residents south of the Zahrani River. Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the Beaufort capture Sunday night, saying 700 Hezbollah terrorists had been eliminated in the past month alone, more than during the entire Second Lebanon War, and instructed the IDF to deepen and expand its grip on former Hezbollah-controlled territory.

On the ground, Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel is escalating. A rocket struck Tiberias overnight for the first time since the ceasefire began, landing in an open area with no injuries. Israel is now moving toward expanding its military operation, as US officials have also concluded that current restrictions on IDF activity can no longer be sustained given the scale of Hezbollah's attacks.

On the diplomatic side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday, proposing a clear sequence: Hezbollah stops all attacks, Israel refrains from escalating toward Beirut, and space is created for a gradual ceasefire.

Aoun attempted to advance the proposal, but Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's response was described by a US official as "evasive and disappointing," with Berri claiming to guarantee Hezbollah's commitment while placing the burden on Israel to stop first. The US official signaled support for IDF escalation in Lebanon, saying, "The United States does not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks on its civilians by a terrorist organization."

On the Iran front, Tehran has not accepted Trump's proposed amendments to the MoU, with Tasnim news agency reporting that Iran intends to apply its own revisions to the draft text in upcoming talks with Washington.