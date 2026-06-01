US signals green light for expanded Israeli action in Beirut as Lebanon talks falter

The United States has effectively signaled a green light for Israel to expand its operations toward Beirut, following the collapse of a fresh diplomatic initiative and back-channel talks between Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and senior White House officials, according to a US official on Monday.

According to the official, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to advance a framework under which Hezbollah would halt its attacks in exchange for Israel refraining from escalating in Beirut. Aoun sought to advance the proposal, but Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri responded evasively, demanding Israel cease firing first, despite Hezbollah having initiated the current round of hostilities on March 2.

Washington's patience appears to have run out. A US official said the administration does not expect Israel to continue absorbing terrorist attacks against its citizens and made clear that the American position is that Hezbollah operates under Tehran's direction, with Iran deliberately prolonging the conflict to claim credit for resolving it. The official's remarks amount to the clearest American endorsement yet of further Israeli military action.

The shift follows Ambassador Leiter's talks at the White House, in which he conveyed that Israel can no longer sustain the current pace of attacks and must change its tactics. The message landed, according to reports, particularly after the Pentagon talks collapsed and Israeli officials noted that Lebanon's delegation appeared not to grasp the reality on the ground.

A further round of diplomatic talks had been scheduled for Tuesday, but its prospects are now considered highly doubtful given Israel's stated intention to expand operations in the coming days. Analysts note that the current difficulties facing the US in its negotiations with Iran are creating a narrow window of opportunity for Israel to act before any future US-Iran agreement potentially constrains its freedom of maneuver.