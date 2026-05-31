A US-Iran ceasefire deal that appeared imminent earlier this week remains unsigned after President Trump sent the proposed memorandum of understanding back for renegotiation following a two-hour Situation Room meeting Friday that ended without a decision.

Trump is pushing for tougher terms, specifically on how and when the US would obtain Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and on language around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He has also expressed concern over the unfreezing of Iranian funds, a provision Iran is insisting on, the NYT cited two officials as saying.

Tehran is pushing back on multiple fronts, denying it has given final approval to any agreement and saying it is not negotiating over its nuclear program.

Officials say another round of back-and-forth could take several days, though a senior administration official told Axios, "There will be a deal." Trump himself said Saturday he was "close to a very good deal" but warned that if Washington doesn't get what it wants, "we're going to end it a different way."