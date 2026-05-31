Trump sends Iran deal back for renegotiation as nuclear gaps persist | LIVE BLOG
The US president toughens MoU terms on enriched uranium and the Strait of Hormuz; officials say a deal could come within the week
A US-Iran ceasefire deal that appeared imminent earlier this week remains unsigned after President Trump sent the proposed memorandum of understanding back for renegotiation following a two-hour Situation Room meeting Friday that ended without a decision.
Trump is pushing for tougher terms, specifically on how and when the US would obtain Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and on language around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He has also expressed concern over the unfreezing of Iranian funds, a provision Iran is insisting on, the NYT cited two officials as saying.
Tehran is pushing back on multiple fronts, denying it has given final approval to any agreement and saying it is not negotiating over its nuclear program.
Officials say another round of back-and-forth could take several days, though a senior administration official told Axios, "There will be a deal." Trump himself said Saturday he was "close to a very good deal" but warned that if Washington doesn't get what it wants, "we're going to end it a different way."
Trump sends toughened deal terms back to Iran, with frozen funds a key sticking point - NYT
President Trump has hardened the terms of the proposed Iran framework and returned the revised text to Tehran for consideration, the New York Times reported, citing three officials.
The specific changes were not immediately clear, but Trump has raised concerns about any provision that would unfreeze Iranian funds, drawing a sharp contrast with the Obama-era nuclear deal he has long criticized.
One official said the toughened proposal may also be intended to pressure Iran into accepting the existing framework already forwarded to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
Trump has also grown frustrated with the pace of Iran's responses, the official added, with negotiations proceeding through intermediaries including Pakistan.
Trump on Iran: 'We're close to a very good deal... otherwise we just start up with the department of war'
Speaking to Fox News Saturday night, Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing but urged patience.
"If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal," he said, adding that if Washington does not get what it wants, "we're going to end it a different way.
Trump requests amendments to Iran MoU after situation room meeting
Trump asked his team to make several changes to the draft MoU during a Friday Situation Room meeting, a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the matter told Axios.
The president wants more specifics on how and when the US would obtain Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and has also sought to revise language around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Officials said another round of back-and-forth with Tehran could take several days.