Trump: Israeli and Lebanese leaders will speak for the first time in 34 years | LIVE BLOG

South Lebanon: IDF calls for the immediate evacuation of civilians residing south of the Zahrani River

The Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an urgent alert to residents of southern Lebanon south of the Zahrani River, urging them to immediately evacuate their homes and move north of the river. According to the statement, this measure is linked to Hezbollah's terrorist activities, specifying that anyone in the vicinity of the organization's members, facilities, or weapons is putting their life at risk. The Israeli military indicated that this action aims to strike terrorist infrastructure in the area.