Trump: Israeli and Lebanese leaders will speak for the first time in 34 years | LIVE BLOG
Overnight, Hezbollah launched a missile towards central Israel, no alarms were triggered as it fell in open area south of Haifa
Iran Ceasefire Day 8: The US and Iran have reportedly reached an "in-principle" agreement to extend their current ceasefire by two weeks to facilitate ongoing peace negotiations in Islamabad. The Pentagon is ramping up regional pressure by deploying over 10,000 additional troops to reinforce a naval blockade that has already fully blocked Iranian trade. Although President Trump has signaled that the conflict is "very close to over," his "maximum pressure" strategy continues, aimed at forcing Tehran into a final settlement on nuclear constraints and maritime security.
Israeli official says Netanyahu will speak with Lebanese President Aoun today, while Lebanon says ‘it is not aware’ of any call - report
Overnight, Hezbollah launched a missile towards central Israel, no alarms were triggered as it fell in open area south of Haifa
South Lebanon: IDF calls for the immediate evacuation of civilians residing south of the Zahrani River
The Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an urgent alert to residents of southern Lebanon south of the Zahrani River, urging them to immediately evacuate their homes and move north of the river. According to the statement, this measure is linked to Hezbollah's terrorist activities, specifying that anyone in the vicinity of the organization's members, facilities, or weapons is putting their life at risk. The Israeli military indicated that this action aims to strike terrorist infrastructure in the area.
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Iran arrests four people accused of spying for Israel
Iran has announced the arrest of four individuals suspected of spying for Israel, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) , which cited a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The suspects were apprehended in the northern province of Gilan and are accused of having links to Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency. According to Iranian authorities, they allegedly transmitted "images and the locations of certain sensitive and critical military and security sites" to Israeli agents via the internet. The arrested individuals have been handed over to judicial authorities.
Trump says Israeli and Lebanese leaders to speak on Thursday
US President Donald Trump announced on TruthSocial that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon are set to speak on Thursday, for the first time 'in 34 like years.' Trump said the discussions aim to “get a little breathing room” between the two countries amid ongoing tensions with Hezbollah.
“Our assessment is that within a few days, we will have no choice but to fully cease fire in Lebanon,” a senior Israeli political source told Israeli media, Channel 12
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet met Wednesday night to reportedly discuss a potential temporary ceasefire in Lebanon. A senior Israeli political source told Channel 12 that a full ceasefire could be imminent within days. Washington is reportedly pushing for a one-week pause in fighting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, aiming to advance broader negotiations between Israel and Lebanon while supporting parallel efforts to reach a deal with Iran to end the wider conflict.
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel