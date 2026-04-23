Israeli Ambassador to US to Trump: We hope that under your leadership, we can formalize peace between Israel and Lebanon in the near future

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter stressed that the direction of the negotiations would be decisive. “To put the emphasis repeatedly in our talks on Israeli withdrawal is to fall into the trap once again of putting the emphasis in the wrong place. If we continue down that path, we are doomed to failure. And failure, friends, is not an option,” he said.

He continued, “If, on the other hand, we put the focus on the root problem, Hezbollah, and its murderous intentions with regard to Israel, I have no doubt that we will succeed in eliminating the Hezbollah menace and achieving peace between our two countries.”

Leiter concluded by pointing to past normalization efforts, saying, “Peace between our two countries may seem like a pipe dream, but it is not anything of the kind. Before the Abraham Accords were signed, many people also thought it was impossible, but today it is a reality. President Trump’s vision became a reality, and now, in the case of Lebanon and Israel, it can become a reality once again.” READ MORE