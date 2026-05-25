Trump says 'no rush' on Iran deal as US blockade of Strait of Hormuz stays in place | LIVE BLOG

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had instructed his negotiators not to rush into any agreement with Iran, as his administration tempered expectations of an imminent breakthrough that had been raised a day earlier. The US naval blockade on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz would "remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "both sides must take their time and get it right."

The comments marked a notable cooling from Saturday, when Trump said Washington and Tehran had "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding that would reopen the strait. A senior administration official said no agreement would be signed Sunday, citing the slow pace of the Iranian system, while a second official said the proposed framework would give negotiators 60 days to reach a final deal.

The two sides remain divided on several difficult issues, including Iran's nuclear program, Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Tehran's demand for the lifting of sanctions and the release of tens of billions of dollars in frozen oil revenues. The emerging deal has drawn fire from across the US political spectrum, with hawkish Republicans and some Democrats arguing it offers little beyond the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump withdrew from during his first term.

News of a possible agreement sent oil prices to two-week lows, with Brent crude falling more than 4 percent to $98.83 a barrel — its first dip below $100 in intraday trading since early May. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY