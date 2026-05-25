IDF Sergeant killed by an explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon

The IDF has permitted publication Monday morning that Sergeant Nehoray Leizer, a soldier in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, 19 years old from Eilat, was killed by an exploding drone strike in southern Lebanon. In the incident, another IDF soldier was wounded and is in serious condition; his family has been notified.

On Saturday, the IDF permitted publication that Staff Sergeant Noam Hamburger, 23 years old from Atlit, was also killed by an explosive drone near the border with Lebanon. The incident occurred last Friday at around 14:20, when an explosive drone launched from Lebanese territory struck a location where IDF forces were present on Israeli soil, near the border with Lebanon.

About a week ago, Captain Maoz Israel Recanati, 24 years old from Itamar, was killed by an explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon. Maoz served as an officer in the Golani Brigade, Battalion 12, and before that was a fighter in the Egoz Reconnaissance Unit. He is survived by his parents and six siblings. He was a member of one of the founding families of the settlement of Itamar. Maoz was engaged and was about to be married.

Hezbollah's explosive drones have become one of the main threats to IDF forces on the northern border and in southern Lebanon, and the defense establishment is still searching for solutions around the clock. As a reminder, recently a senior security official stated that, "The explosive drones are quite a surprise on the battlefield. We were not sufficiently prepared for this threat, and only at the beginning of the campaign did we establish procedures to deal with them."

Explosive drone, Hezbollah's new weapon, is launched from a distance, locates the evacuation point of an IDF force, and tries to "suicide" precisely onto the troop. Hezbollah has introduced explosive drones into the military combat, challenging the IDF. This is a new and more dangerous generation of the cheap UAVs that it used in the previous round of fighting.