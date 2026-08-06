Two IDF reserve soldiers killed, four seriously wounded in blast during operation in south Lebanon

Two Israeli reserve soldiers were killed and four others were seriously wounded after an explosion during an Israel Defense Forces operation in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the military said.

The soldiers killed were identified as Major (Res.) Harel Birenstock, 34, of Nokdim, a company commander in the 2855th Battalion of the 55th Brigade, and Chief Master Sergeant (Res.) Tamir Vaknin, 33, of Eilat, a combat soldier in the same battalion.

According to the IDF, the incident occurred at around noon while troops from the 55th Brigade were operating in the Majdal Zoun area of southern Lebanon.

The force was conducting operations to clear the area and dismantle terrorist infrastructure when soldiers entered a structure that had been identified as a target.

An explosion occurred shortly after the troops entered the building, killing Birenstock and Vaknin and seriously wounding four reserve soldiers.

The wounded were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families have been notified, the military said.

Following the explosion, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on targets in the area. The strikes were directed by the Northern Command's fire control center in coordination with the 91st Division's artillery brigade, according to the IDF.