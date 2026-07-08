US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday for his first official visit since taking office, with regional security, military cooperation and strategic planning expected to dominate discussions with Israeli leaders.

According to reports, Hegseth is scheduled to meet separately with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

One issue expected to feature prominently is Israel's opposition to a potential US sale of advanced Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to Turkey. Israeli officials have voiced concerns that such a move could alter the regional military balance and affect Israel's long-standing qualitative military edge.

Defense officials are also expected to review operational coordination between the Israel Defense Forces and United States Central Command, including planning for the months ahead as both countries continue to monitor evolving threats across the region.

Hegseth's trip marks his first official visit to Israel as defense secretary since he took office.