'A military option is still on the table:' Senior Israeli defense officials expected to travel to US

A series of senior Israeli officials are expected to travel to Washington in the coming weeks for high-level meetings, as concerns grow over US-Iran negotiations, i24NEWS has learned.

According to a source familiar with the matter, "the military option is still on the table," underscoring that Israel continues to view military action against Iran as a possible option if diplomacy fails.

The expected visits come against the backdrop of reported difficulties in negotiations between the United States and Iran, as well as the recent signing of a framework agreement with Lebanon.

Among those expected to visit Washington is Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is slated to travel to the US capital in about a week and a half for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Sa’ar's office confirmed that an official invitation for the visit had been received but said the foreign minister has not yet given final confirmation that he will attend.

Negotiations are also underway regarding a possible visit by Defense Minister Israel Katz, with senior Israeli defense officials also expected to travel to Washington as part of what sources described as an "air bridge" of diplomatic and security consultations.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2073789119138779333 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to sources familiar with the matter, the planned ministerial visits could be canceled if a meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Trump is scheduled in the near future.

The expected consultations reflect close coordination between Jerusalem and Washington at a time of heightened regional tensions and uncertainty over the future of diplomatic efforts with Iran.