Israel and US clash over Turkish troop deployment in Gaza

Tensions are rising between Israel and the United States over Turkey’s push to send forces to Gaza as part of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), i24NEWS has learned.

While Washington appears open to Ankara’s request, Israeli officials are reportedly taking a firm stance against any Turkish military presence in the territory.

A senior Israeli source told i24NEWS on Tuesday, “The foot of a Turkish soldier will not set foot in Gaza.” The warning comes amid heightened political sensitivity in Israel, given President Erdogan’s past ties to senior Hamas figures and the visibility of the issue in an election year.

The dispute follows Ankara’s announcement that it has finalized preparations to deploy troops to Gaza. Turkey has played a prominent role in the first phase of the Gaza agreement, including efforts to secure the return of hostages from Hamas.

Israel has communicated its position directly to senior U.S. officials, including Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and President Trump, signaling that any Turkish presence in Gaza is unacceptable.

In response, U.S. officials emphasized that the ISF will be a multinational force operating under the Board of Peace. “The United States is assessing needs and working to partner with countries capable of supporting and implementing the 20-point plan,” a spokesperson said, echoing remarks by President Trump on Truth Social about upcoming announcements.