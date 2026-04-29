Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has imposed sanctions on a fundraising campaign tied to the so-called “Global Sumud Flotilla – The Second Mission,” which Israeli authorities say is organized by Hamas under the cover of humanitarian aid.

According to the Defense Ministry, the move is part of a broader economic campaign to disrupt Hamas financing networks, carried out in coordination with U.S. efforts. The action follows intelligence and enforcement work by the Israeli Navy, the Intelligence Directorate (Aman), and the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing.

The flotilla involves more than 100 vessels and around 1,000 participants departing from countries including Turkey, Spain, and Italy. Israel argues the initiative violates international frameworks requiring aid to Gaza to pass through approved channels, and claims it undermines ongoing regional stabilization efforts.

The campaign is publicly promoted by the Global Sumud Flotilla organization, which raises funds and recruits participants. Israeli authorities allege a lack of transparency in its operations and point to reported arrests of individuals linked to the group in Tunisia on suspicion of financial crimes.

Under Israeli law, the defense minister is authorized to seize assets connected to designated terrorist organizations. Officials say the sanctions are intended to block funding flows, expose the operation’s alleged links to Hamas, and deter further financial support.