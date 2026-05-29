Israeli and Lebanese military talks begin at the Pentagon

Israeli and Lebanese delegations began talks at the Pentagon at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, marking a new round of US-brokered negotiations aimed at reducing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and reinforcing a fragile ceasefire in place since mid-April.

Friday’s session officially opens what US officials describe as the “security track” of the talks. The focus of this phase is expected to be the development of mechanisms to prevent renewed escalation and to stabilize conditions along the border.

On the ground, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have been preceded by evacuation warnings in multiple areas, while Hezbollah has intensified drone attacks targeting northern Israel. Earlier this week, a Hezbollah drone strike killed Sgt. Rotem Yanai.

According to the US State Department, the security discussions are intended to establish practical coordination frameworks to reduce the likelihood of a broader conflict. Additional rounds of negotiations are already scheduled for next week, which will shift attention to political issues and longer-term arrangements between the two countries.

Amichai Levin, head of the Strategic Division in the IDF Planning Directorate, is leading the Israeli delegation. The Lebanese team includes several senior officers from the Lebanese Armed Forces.