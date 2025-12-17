FM Sa'ar: Israel seeks peace with Lebanon, blames Hezbollah and Iran for regional conflicts

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar emphasized in an interview with Al Arabiya English on Wednesday that Israel’s main disputes with Lebanon are minor and resolvable, with the real challenges stemming from Hezbollah’s presence and Iran’s regional ambitions.

Sa'ar asserted that Hezbollah is the true violator of Lebanon’s sovereignty, while Israel’s strikes targeting the group do not infringe on Lebanon itself.

“Israel’s wish is to have peace and normalization with Lebanon,” he said, noting that only Hezbollah and Iranian interference stand in the way.

Turning to Iran, Sa'ar described the country as a regional threat, citing its nuclear ambitions. He also highlighted the cooperation between Israel and the United States in neutralizing Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, stressing that Iran’s nuclear development is “not only an Israeli issue.”

On Gaza, Sa'ar expressed hope that the current ceasefire could progress to a second phase but acknowledged that Hamas’s disarmament remains a significant obstacle. He concluded by reaffirming Israel’s determination to neutralize Hezbollah for national security and to restore Lebanon’s autonomy to its people.

This interview focused on Israel’s regional security challenges while Sa'ar signaled an openness to diplomatic normalization with neighboring Lebanon, contingent on the removal of armed non-state actors and external influence.