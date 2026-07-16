Netanyahu cancels planned US visit after Trump meeting fails to materialize

Prime Minister Netanyahu has canceled his planned trip to the United States next week, with diplomatic sources indicating that the decision was driven by more than scheduling considerations.

The Prime Minister's Office said the postponement was due to changes surrounding the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham. However, information obtained by i24NEWS indicates that the scheduling issue was only part of the reason behind the decision.

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According to sources familiar with the matter, intensive efforts were made in recent days to arrange a meeting between Netanyahu and US President Trump during the visit.

Those efforts ultimately failed, with no date finalized for a meeting and no preliminary understandings reached regarding its agenda or expected outcomes, preparatory steps that are typically completed before a summit between national leaders.

The diplomatic backdrop has become increasingly complicated following the collapse of the proposed US-Iran memorandum of understanding. At the same time, tensions have grown within the Trump administration over its approach to Iran.

Those strains were highlighted by Vice President JD Vance's recent criticism of what he described as Israeli attempts to influence the administration's policy on the issue.

A source familiar with the discussions told i24NEWS these developments also factored into the decision to cancel the visit.

"Right now, Netanyahu isn't interested in a White House photo-op," the source said. "It's simply not the right timing."

The cancellation comes at a sensitive moment in US-Israel relations, as both governments continue to navigate disagreements over Iran while maintaining close strategic ties.