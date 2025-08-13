Netanyahu “has lost his mind” says New Zealand PM

Recommended -

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he believes Netanyahu has “lost his mind.”

The remarks come just two days after Luxon’s government announced it was considering formally recognizing the State of Palestine by September.

“Netanyahu has gone way too far. I think he’s lost his mind,” Luxon said, describing the situation in the Palestinian territories as “appalling.” He added that the Israeli prime minister “does not listen to the international community,” calling this stance “unacceptable.”

Luxon’s statements follow New Zealand’s announcement on Monday that it may formally recognize Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September. Several other Western countries, including Australia, France, and Canada, had previously urged the international community to take similar action amid growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the government’s decision would be guided by the country’s “principles, values, and national interests,” noting that the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza was a major factor in their deliberations.

Political analysts describe Luxon’s comments as an unprecedented hardening of New Zealand’s stance toward the Israeli government. “This represents a clear signal that New Zealand is willing to take a firm position on the international stage regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” said one expert.