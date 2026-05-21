Netanyahu's 'hair was on fire' after tense call with Trump as US sidelines Iran strike in favor of deal - report

A tense phone conversation on Tuesday between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposed a rift over ceasefire negotiations with Iran, according to reports from Axios and CNN.

Axios reported that the call centered on the US's revised proposal delivered to Iran via Pakistan. The proposal outlines a framework to end current hostilities and open a month-long negotiation window. These upcoming talks would focus on Iran's nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Axios, Netanyahu was highly critical of the diplomatic track during the call, preferring a return to military action. One source told the outlet that 'Netanyahu's hair was on fire' after this tense call with US President Trump.

The disagreement followed a sudden shift in American military plans, CNN reported. On Sunday, President Trump told Netanyahu that the US was likely to launch targeted airstrikes against Iran early in the week.

However, Trump halted those strikes roughly 24 hours later. A US official told CNN the decision was made at the request of Gulf allies, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who asked for more time to develop a diplomatic alternative.

During Tuesday's hour-long call, Netanyahu urged Trump to proceed with the strikes as originally planned, arguing that operational delays only give Iran time to recover. Trump reportedly pushed back, stating that diplomacy was worth pursuing for a few more days.