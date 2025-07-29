UK to recognize a Palestinian State if Israel doesn't end ‘appalling situation’ in Gaza

Recommended -

The British government has issued a stern warning to Israel, declaring its intention to recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September unless significant progress is made to improve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In an official statement from 10 Downing Street, the UK Prime Minister demanded an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, sustained UN humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the removal of Hamas from power in Gaza.

While the UK strongly condemns the October 7 Hamas attacks and supports Israel’s right to self-defense, it insists on Hamas’s disarmament and exclusion from Gaza’s governance. The recognition of a Palestinian state is described as vital for Israel’s security and the two-state solution.

To help alleviate the crisis, the UK announced plans for humanitarian aid airdrops in coordination with Jordan and the evacuation of injured children to British hospitals. The UK will monitor developments closely ahead of the UN assembly and warned that no party should block Palestinian state recognition through inaction. A long-term negotiation plan is underway with international partners.