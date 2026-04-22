US Amb. to Israel Huckabee to join Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington DC

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is returning to Washington DC this week to join a second round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon.

While the primary focus remains the direct talks between Israel and Lebanin, the US State Department spokesperson noted that Huckabee’s presence in Washington will also be used for broader "routine consultations."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to lead the American delegation, maintaining a consistent diplomatic frontline that includes his top aide, Mike Needham, and the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa.

On the opposing sides of the table, Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter will represent Jerusalem’s interests, while Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh will speak for Beirut, mirroring the high-level representation seen in the previous session.