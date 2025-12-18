US, Saudi Arabia, and France convene to address Hezbollah disarmament

Senior officials from France, the United States, and Saudi Arabia are meeting Thursday in Paris with the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces in an effort to advance a plan aimed at curbing and eventually disarming Hezbollah, diplomats said.

The talks come amid growing concern that the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by Washington in 2024 after more than a year of intense cross-border fighting, could unravel.

While the agreement brought an end to large-scale hostilities and significantly weakened the Iran-backed group, tensions have persisted, with both sides accusing the other of violations.

According to reports, the Paris discussions are focused on drafting a clearer roadmap for monitoring and supporting any disarmament process, as well as reinforcing mechanisms meant to prevent further escalation.

Israeli officials have repeatedly questioned whether the Lebanese army has taken sufficient steps to dismantle Hezbollah’s military capabilities in southern Lebanon.

Those doubts have been compounded by continued Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. On Thursday, Lebanon’s state news agency reported strikes in several southern towns and in parts of the Bekaa Valley.

The Israeli military said it hit training facilities, weapons depots, and artillery launch sites, arguing that Hezbollah’s activities breach existing understandings and pose an ongoing threat to Israel.

Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a key ally of Hezbollah, described the strikes as a deliberate signal directed at the Paris meeting, according to local media.

Diplomats familiar with the talks said the Lebanese army currently lacks the capacity to forcibly disarm Hezbollah on its own. One proposal under discussion would bolster the existing ceasefire framework by bringing in additional French, American, and potentially other international military experts, alongside United Nations peacekeepers.

Political uncertainty inside Lebanon is also weighing heavily on the process. With parliamentary elections scheduled for 2026, officials fear that internal divisions and institutional paralysis could undermine President Joseph Aoun’s willingness or ability to push forward with sensitive disarmament efforts, particularly in Shi’ite-majority areas where Hezbollah enjoys strong support.