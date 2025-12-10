Israel and Bolivia officially restore diplomatic relations

After being severed at the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Israel and Bolivia renewed full diplomatic relations on Wednesday. Foreign Ministers Gideon Sa'ar and Fernando Armayo signed the renewal agreement in Washington, in the presence of Bolivian Minister of Finance and Economy, José Gabriel Espinoza..

The agreement highlighted the aspiration of the two countries to renew ties between their peoples, notably through the mutual rediscovery of their respective heritages.

"Today, we are putting an end to a long and unnecessary chapter of disconnection between our two nations," said Sa'ar, as the two nations declare themselves "aware of the historic opportunity to unite in a joint effort to promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future" for their citizens.

The agreement also stated that the parties expect "the renewal of ties between the peoples, including the rediscovery of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Holy Land by Bolivians, and Israelis returning to explore the breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural traditions, and warm hospitality of Bolivia."

Following the removal of the visa requirement for Israeli tourists, the minister expects that thousands of Israelis will visit Bolivia annually.

The two countries have also agreed to soon appoint ambassadors and to exchange invitations between government and private sector representatives.

Diplomatic relations between Israel and Bolivia, initiated in the 1950s, have been severed several times due to Bolivia's opposition to Israeli military operations. Relations briefly resumed in 2019 following Morales's resignation, before being broken off again on October 31, 2023—this time by President Luis Arce, who accused Israel of "crimes against humanity" in Gaza after the military operation launched in response to the massacres of October 7.

The Israeli minister emphasized that strengthening relations with Latin America is a central objective of his foreign policy for 2026. At the end of November, he also visited Argentina and Paraguay, making rapprochement with Bolivia "a cornerstone" of this strategy.

According to Sa'ar, a "political change" in Bolivia made this rapprochement possible. In last October's elections, center-right candidate Rodrigo Paz Pereira won 54.5% of the vote in the second round. For the first time in twenty years, no candidate from the left-wing "Movement for Socialism" party of former president Evo Morales participated in the decisive round.

The Israeli minister notes "the beginning of a change in Latin America," also citing progress made with Costa Rica, Ecuador, Argentina, and Paraguay, which are strengthening their cooperation with Israel in various fields.