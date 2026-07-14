Israel approves "Diplomacy Journey" program to train young Diaspora Jews in public diplomacy

In a joint statement from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel’s government approved the proposal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to establish the "Diplomacy Journey" program. The program is a dedicated track within the "Journey" project aimed at providing tools to young Jews from the Diaspora to promote the State of Israel in the international arena.

The program, which lasts roughly six weeks, will provide participants with knowledge, tools, and skills in outreach, public diplomacy, and navigating the challenges of international discourse, alongside strengthening their connection to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. It comes against the backdrop of what the government described as unprecedented challenges facing Israel globally, including rising antisemitism, delegitimization and the spread of false information.

"Diplomacy Journey" is based on a 2016 pilot program, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that was highly popular and successful. Following its results, the steering committee of the "Masa" project decided to expand the initiative and make it a permanent program. It is based on the perception that investing in the younger generation of Diaspora Jewry is a central pillar in strengthening Israel's position in the world and deepening the partnership.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel's struggle today is being waged "not only on the battlefield, but also on the international propaganda front," adding that in the face of incitement and antisemitism, "we must speak Israel's truth in a clear, determined and effective voice." Netanyahu said the program would "develop a new generation of leaders who will emerge from here with knowledge, tools and a deeper connection to the State of Israel and the Jewish people." Foreign Minister Sa'ar called the program "a unique educational platform that allows young leaders to learn about the country's challenges firsthand" and to build bridges between Israel and the world.

Meir Holtz, the CEO of Masa, a co-founder organization of the Jewish Agency and the Israeli government, welcomed the decision, saying it reflects an understanding that "diplomacy begins with young people from around the world who choose to come to Israel."