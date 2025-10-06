Israel deports 171 activists from Gaza flotilla, including Greta Thunberg

Israel confirmed on Monday that it has expelled 171 foreign activists who were detained aboard the Global Sumud flotilla, a convoy that sought to “break the blockade” of the Gaza Strip.

Among those deported is Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was arrested last week after the vessel was intercepted by the Israeli navy.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the activists had been deported to Greece and Slovakia.

The ministry also released photos showing Thunberg and two other women at Ben Gurion Airport, dressed in gray detention uniforms.

The deported passengers came from more than 15 countries, including France, Italy, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, and the United States. Israeli authorities said the flotilla had “violated maritime security laws” and was carrying out “a political provocation.”