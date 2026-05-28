Israel announced Thursday that it is suspending relations with the office of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after Israeli entities were included on a UN blacklist concerning sexual violence in conflict zones.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said the Israeli mission would have “no further contact” with the Secretary-General’s office for as long as Guterres remains in his position.

According to Israeli officials, the decision follows months of engagement between Israel’s UN delegation and United Nations representatives, during which Israel says it submitted documents, data, and detailed responses addressing the allegations raised in the report.

Despite those efforts, the UN maintained the inclusion of Israeli entities on the blacklist alongside Hamas and other armed groups.

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Danon sharply condemned the decision, accusing the UN of placing Israel “on the same blacklist as Hamas, ISIS, and the most barbaric terrorist organizations in the world.”

“This is a moral disgrace that proves Guterres has lost all credibility,” Danon said.

The move marks another escalation in the increasingly strained relationship between Israel and the United Nations since the October 7 attacks and the war in Gaza.

Israeli officials have repeatedly accused several UN bodies of bias against Israel in their handling of the conflict with Hamas.