Israel wants to financially assist countries that move their embassy to Jerusalem

The Israeli government has unanimously approved a proposal aimed at financially encouraging countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem. This is according to the office of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. The measure, presented jointly with the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, Yariv Levin, is part of a diplomatic strategy aimed at strengthening international recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

According to the statement, the adopted framework aims to "encourage countries around the world to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to put this recognition into practice by moving foreign embassies to Jerusalem."

In practical terms, funds from the two ministries will be used to offer a package of incentives to interested states.

This may include participation in financing expenses related to the establishment or transfer of embassies to Jerusalem, as well as housing and planning solutions, as needed.

Gideon Sa’ar’s office presents this measure as an extension of his diplomatic efforts to encourage the opening or relocation of embassies to the Israeli capital.

To date, seven countries have an embassy in Jerusalem: the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Fiji. In December, Ecuador also opened an innovation office in the city with diplomatic status.