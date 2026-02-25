Israeli President Herzog arrives in Ethiopia for diplomatic state visit

President of Israel Isaac Herzog arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday, February 25, beginning his official state visit to the East African nation.

Upon arrival, Herzog was received at a state reception ceremony at the airport by Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Gedion Timothewos, and Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Dr. Abraham Negussie.

During the visit, Herzog is scheduled to meet with Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali. He is also expected to engage with the leadership of Ethiopia’s local Jewish community.

Herzog’s engagements in Addis Ababa will include bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening collaboration on regional security, trade, and technology.

The state visit is a continuation of Israel's previous diplomatic initiatives in the Horn of Africa, which emphasizes the country's expanded engagement with African nations in recent years.