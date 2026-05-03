Israeli President Herzog to travel to Central America for diplomatic visit

As part of a historic visit, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to travel to Central America. For the first time ever, an Israeli president will visit Panama and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the president of Costa Rica.

Herzog will depart on Wednesday, May 6, for a four-day official visit to the region. He will first land in Panama to hold a diplomatic meeting with their president, José Raúl Molino, and his administration. They plan to discuss deepening relations and promoting cooperation between the two countries. This follows their meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, back in January, during which it was agreed to continue the strategic relationship between the countries. Later, President Herzog will hold an extensive meeting with the heads and members of the local Jewish community there.

From there, Herzog will continue to Costa Rica, where he will represent the State of Israel at the inauguration ceremony of the incoming president, Laura Fernandez Delgado. While he was officially invited by the outgoing president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chavez Robles, both presidents appear as supporters of the State of Israel. As part of the visit, the President will meet with incoming President Delgado for a diplomatic meeting and participate in a gala dinner for heads of state hosted by the outgoing President Robles.

Additionally, the President will hold policy meetings with presidents and leaders from Latin America and leaders from around the world who will participate in the event. After that, just like in Panama, Herzog will hold a meeting with members of the Jewish community in Costa Rica.

In a statement, Herzog's office said this visit expresses the importance of the relationship with Latin American countries and the renewed momentum in Israel's relations with Central and South American countries. The visit is intended to deepen and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and the peoples.