Netanyahu: 'a weakened Iran could open door to peace between Israel, Saudi Arabia'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a historic normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia could become feasible once the ongoing conflict with Iran is resolved.

In an interview with Fox News, he argued that weakening the Iranian regime would shift the regional balance, opening the door for broader diplomatic engagement between Israel and other Arab and Muslim states.

Netanyahu described Iran as the main driver of instability in the Middle East and said that a strategic decline of Tehran could transform the region’s political landscape.

He emphasized that the current military offensive is intended to be swift and decisive rather than prolonged. “This will not be a war without end, but a rapid and conclusive action,” he said, adding that the operation aims to create conditions for lasting regional stability.

Netanyahu suggested that an agreement with Riyadh would mark a major milestone toward an era of cooperation and peace in the Middle East. He framed closer ties with Saudi Arabia as one of the most significant political outcomes that could follow the conflict.

On the role of the United States, Netanyahu stressed that Washington was not drawn into the conflict unwillingly. He portrayed the U.S. and Israel as partners confronting a shared threat, with American support reinforcing, rather than dictating, Israel’s strategy.