Netanyahu urges US to block F-35 sales to Ankara

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly urged the United States to block the sale of advanced fighter jets to Ankara. During an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu leveled direct criticism against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his regional policies.

"Turkey is a great country but it’s governed by a man who openly call for an annihilation of Israel, he occupies a half of Cyprus, a NATO country, he is threatening Greece, another NATO country, and he talks openly about conquering Jerusalem," Netanyahu said.

Addressing ongoing defense procurement debates regarding Turkey’s desire to acquire advanced US military hardware, Netanyahu argued against Washington supplying Ankara with stealth fighters or components. "For a regime infected by the Muslim Brotherhood, an extreme movement that hates America and chants death to America from that side of the spectrum, I don’t think that they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets because that will upset power balance in the Middle East which is ultimately guaranteed by Israel air superiority and by America’s posture in the Middle East," Netanyahu stated.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded to recent statements attributed to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who reportedly stated that "the Jewish people have become a burden that humanity can no longer bear." Speaking Monday alongside visiting Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, Sa'ar stated that the Turkish remarks are reminiscent of the rhetoric that preceded major 20th-century tragedies.

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"This statement echoes declarations heard about a hundred years ago. What do we do with an alleged burden that humanity can no longer bear? These words are a clear call for genocide," Sa’ar said. He added that "the Jewish people know very well what happens when such remarks go unanswered. The first step on the path to genocide is dehumanization." Sa’ar also criticized the timing and venue of the remarks, noting that they came from the foreign minister of the country scheduled to host the upcoming NATO summit.