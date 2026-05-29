Nigeria and Israel seek to strengthen diplomatic and strategic ties

Nigeria and Israel have signaled their intention to deepen bilateral relations following a meeting in Abuja between Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Israel’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman.

According to Nigerian officials, the talks focused on expanding cooperation across several key sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, technology, innovation, food security, and security coordination. Both sides also discussed opportunities to strengthen technical partnerships and promote greater economic collaboration.

Foreign Minister Odumegwu-Ojukwu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to constructive engagement with Israel, emphasizing the importance of partnerships built on mutual interests and long-term development goals.

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Ambassador Freeman conveyed messages of goodwill from the Israeli government and formally invited the Nigerian foreign minister to visit Israel as part of efforts to further advance bilateral ties.

The meeting also included discussions on closer coordination within international institutions such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

The renewed diplomatic engagement comes as Israel seeks to expand its partnerships across Africa, while Nigeria continues pursuing a broader strategy of diversifying its international alliances and economic relationships.

Officials from both countries described the meeting as a step toward stronger cooperation centered on innovation, development, and the exchange of expertise between Abuja and Jerusalem.