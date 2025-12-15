Pompeo to i24NEWS: 'I think we should leave it to the Israeli people to sort out who should lead them'

Former US Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo gave a special interview to i24NEWS's Nicole Tzedeck. During the talk, Mr. Pompeo addressed issues such as the situation in the Middle East, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the relations between Israel and the United States under Trump's second administration, and the political situation in Israel.

On US President Donald Trump's request to President Herzog to grant pardon to PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Pompeo said, "I think we should leave it to the Israeli people to sort out who should lead them because at the end it will deliver for them the best outcomes."

The former US Secretary of State added, "You know, I always think the line is really this. Every nation does what's in its best interest, right? Israel does what it needs to do. We do what we must do as well. And that's how you shape it. I was part of lots of conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. We were always telling them, Hey, here's what we think. I also saw that when Israel decided it needed something to do or needed help from us, it was unambiguous about either asking for the help, seeking the support, or saying, Nope, we have to go do this. I think that's the right answer. And as for Israeli internal domestic politics, I think the Israeli people will sort that all out."

In response to a question regarding Qatar's role in the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the country's close connection to Washington, despite the fact it hosted many of Hamas leaders, Pompeo replied, "Qatar has the capacity to be a force for good. The question is, will they deliver on that? And I think about that for every nation that decides that they want to join, whether it's the International Stabilization Force or becoming part of the Abraham Accords. It's one thing to write missives, put down letters, and hold press conferences. It's another to act in a manner that is consistent with tamping down extremism wherever one finds it. And to host terrorists in your country presents risks to your own country. We saw that with the strike that the Israelis took in Doha. But more than that, it undermines your own national capacity to deliver for your own people."

Pompeo, together with former head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen, will be receiving United Hatzalah's Protectors of Israel Award at the Miami Gala later this week.