Scoop: Israel and Syria will sign a peace agreement before the end of 2025

Israel and Syria are expected to sign a peace agreement before the end of 2025, a Syrian source with knowledge of the matter tells i24NEWS.

Under the reported agreement, Israel is expected to gradually withdraw from all Syrian territory it seized after invading the buffer zone on December 8, 2024, including the peak of Mount Hermon.

According to the source, the historic agreement will fully normalize relations between the two countries, as well as indicating that the Golan Heights will be “a garden for peace.”