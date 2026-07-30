'Stand tall and fight': Netanyahu rallies Evangelical allies in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, met on Wednesday with senior leaders of the Evangelical community in Washington as part of the prime minister's official visit to the United States.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Evangelical leaders welcomed Netanyahu's visit and expressed their support for his efforts against what he described as the Iranian-led "axis of evil." Netanyahu thanked the delegation for their "steadfast and unwavering support" for the State of Israel.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister emphasized the shared heritage between Jews and Christians and called for unity in the face of rising antisemitism and hostility toward Evangelical Christians.

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"We are the descendants of the original Hebrews from the Holy Land, and we are the first part of that Judeo-Christian heritage that is dear to our hearts and has given the world—human civilization—freedom and faith," Netanyahu said. "Once again, we must stand up and defend it. It is under attack from the rising wave of antisemitism and from hatred directed at Evangelicals. It is no coincidence that these two groups are being attacked together, because we are one."

Netanyahu urged the Evangelical leaders to remain resolute in their support for Israel.

"I ask only one thing of you: Stand tall. Stand tall and do not be intimidated. When you are under attack, what do you do? You fight back. I am deeply grateful for your consistent support and the steadfastness of your friendship. And now is the time to fight, fight, fight. That is all."

Later in the day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu also met with senior AIPAC officials at Blair House in Washington, continuing a series of meetings with key supporters of Israel during the visit.

Later on Wednesday, Netanyahu also met with US Senator John Fetterman at Blair House in Washington, where the two reaffirmed their close support for the US-Israel alliance.

Praising the Pennsylvania Democrat for his outspoken backing of Israel, Netanyahu described Fetterman as "a model American patriot" who had shown "courageous and tireless commitment to the truth." He added, "We are proud that you are our friend. I believe history will remember your contribution to truth and justice. Your stand will be recorded in history for generations to come."

Fetterman, one of Israel's most vocal supporters in the Democratic Party, reiterated his unwavering support for the Jewish state, calling it "a miracle" and defending Israel's military campaign against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, while lamenting what he described as his party's changing stance toward Israel.