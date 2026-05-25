The New Face of Israeli Public Diplomacy in the Christian World

After being appointed Special Envoy to the Christian World by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Deek paid an official visit to the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem. The visit marked not only the beginning of his new role, but also Israel’s broader effort to reshape its relationship with Christian communities around the world during an especially sensitive moment on the international stage.

Deek, a diplomat from the Arab Christian community in Jaffa, is considered one of the most distinctive figures in Israel’s diplomatic corps. In his new position, he is expected to lead engagement with Christian leaders, organizations, and communities worldwide, an arena that has become increasingly significant in Israel’s diplomatic and public outreach efforts in recent years.

During his visit to the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Deek emphasized the importance of creating direct connections between Israel and the Christian world through shared experiences, dialogue, and meaningful engagement with Israeli society.

Deek presented a broader vision regarding Israel’s role for Christian communities globally, particularly against the backdrop of the declining condition of many Christian communities across the Middle East. “Israel is home to a thriving and truly unique Christian community,” he said, “we live in a region where Christian communities are shrinking, persecuted, and disappearing. Israel presents a different model, one in which the Christian population has grown by 400 percent over the past 70 years."

Deek’s remarks reflect Israel’s wider effort to strengthen ties with the Christian world at a time when the battle for international public opinion has become more significant than ever. Within the Foreign Ministry, relationships with Christian communities are increasingly viewed as a strategic asset, not only diplomatically, but also as a cultural bridge between Israel and the millions of Christians around the world.

For the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, the visit also underscored its evolving role as a platform for international and interfaith dialogue, extending beyond that of a traditional cultural institution. Museum leadership sees growing potential for the site to become a central venue for engagement between Israel and Christian leaders and communities, focusing on issues of identity, tolerance, coexistence, and shared challenges in the Middle East.

“This country stands at the heart of everything important taking place in the world today,” Deek concluded. “And this museum stands at the heart of Israel and Jerusalem. It is a unique meeting place that allows us to connect all these worlds together."