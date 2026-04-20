'They even killed their own hostages:' Polish FM condemns IDF after Jesus statue incident

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has issued a blunt assessment of the Israel Defense Forces’ internal culture following a viral incident involving the desecration of a Jesus statue in southern Lebanon.

In a statement posted to X, Sikorski argued that while an apology from the Israeli government was necessary, it does not address what he described as systemic issues within the military’s training and ethical standards.

"This soldier must be punished, but conclusions must also be drawn about how they are educated and trained," Sikorski wrote.

He went further, saying, "IDF soldiers themselves admit to war crimes. They killed not only Palestinian civilians but even their own hostages."

He later clarified with an additional post on X saying, "I am obviously not suggesting that IDF soldiers deliberately killed Israeli hostages. But the fact that they did suggests that their procedures on the battlefield were too loose. Mistakes also led to the death of NGO humanitarian workers"

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The controversy centers on a verified image from the Christian village of Debel in southern Lebanon. The photo depicts an Israeli soldier using a sledgehammer to strike the head of a statue of Jesus that had fallen from a cross. Local religious leaders and the village municipality condemned the act as a "horrible desecration" of sacred symbols.

The IDF confirmed the authenticity of the image on Monday, describing the soldier's behavior as "wholly inconsistent" with military values and announcing a criminal probe into the matter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he was "stunned and saddened" by the damage to the Jesus statue, condemning the act "in the strongest terms." He reiterated that Israel, as a Jewish state, upholds the values of tolerance and remains the only country in the region where the Christian population continues to thrive.

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Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, while also apologizing for the "shameful and disgraceful" incident, firmly rejected Sikorski’s critique.

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Sa’ar described the Polish minister’s comments as "false and defamatory," arguing that no Western army fights with as much precision or concern for civilian life as the IDF. He dismissed the suggestion of systemic failure, characterizing the event in Debel as an isolated disciplinary issue and suggesting that democratic nations should instead look to the IDF's experience as a model for fighting terrorism.