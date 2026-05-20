UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned in the strongest terms Israel's decision to establish military facilities at the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound in East Jerusalem, which Israeli authorities seized in January.

I srael seized the office arguing that UNRWA not only facilitated terrorist activity in Gaza but was directly involved in the October 7 terrorist attacks, with some of its members even helping hide hostages.

"These unprecedented and escalatory measures against UNRWA are a breach of the inviolability of United Nations premises," spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement Wednesday. The secretary-general urged Israel to rescind the decision and immediately return the compound to the UN.

The statement cited the International Court of Justice, affirming that such actions "are unlawful" and that Israel "is not entitled to exercise sovereign powers in any part of the occupied Palestinian territory." Guterres also stated that Israel is under an "obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem." This comes just one week after Israelis celebrated Jerusalem day, which celebrates the unification of East and West Jerusalem.