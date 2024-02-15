Israeli drama "Third Person" secures Netflix global distribution deal

In major news for Israeli television, Keshet 12's hit drama series "Third Person" has been sold to Netflix worldwide, along with other networks such as AMC, CBC, and SBS.

The deal will see the series broadcast in 92 territories, spanning the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Australia, with Netflix Israel also set to feature the show.

"Third Person" delves into the intricate relationships between couples navigating the surrogacy process and their surrogate.

Produced by Kuma Studios and created by Shira Hadad, Dror Mishani, and Shai Capon, the series boasts a stellar cast including Rotem Sela, Yehuda Levy, Lior Raz, Gal Malka, Itai Turgeman, Morris Cohen, and Nurit Galron.

The show's acclaim was further solidified with two awards at the esteemed Siris Mania festival, with Rotem Sela and Gal Malka both recognized as best leading actresses in the Panorama strip.

As anticipation builds for a second season, Keshet UK is also making strides in the international arena, working on a British adaptation of "Third Person." This move follows in the footsteps of previous successful Keshet series that found new life in the UK, such as "Doubles," which became Apple's "Suspicion," and "Yellow Peppers," transformed into BBC's "The A Word."

Avi Nir, CEO of Keshet Group, expressed pride in the continued success of Israeli storytelling on the global stage. "Third Person" was crafted and produced for Israeli audiences, and its sale to Netflix, in its original Hebrew language and featuring Israeli talent, signifies a significant milestone.

"'Third Person' was written and produced for Israel and has now been sold in its original language, Hebrew, and played by Israeli actors to the large and successful streaming entity in the world We thank Netflix for believing in the content and deciding to expose it to millions of people. We will continue to create and tell the Israeli story here and around the world," Nir said.