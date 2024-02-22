United to resume flights to Israel, marking first U.S. carrier return since Oct 7

United Airlines announced on Wednesday its plans to resume direct flights from the United States to Israel early next month, becoming the first American carrier to do so since the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on southern Israel.

The decision marks a pivotal moment for travel to Israel, as it comes after a period of suspended flights by major U.S. carriers following security concerns prompted by the Hamas terror attack and Israel's subsequent military offensive in Gaza.

United Airlines, alongside American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, suspended their U.S. service to Israel in October in the wake of the atrocities, during which around 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage.

Chicago-based United revealed that it plans to restart flights from Newark to Tel Aviv next month, with the goal of resuming nonstop service beginning March 6 on a Boeing 787-10 aircraft. However, the airline does not intend to restart flights from other U.S. cities until at least this fall.

United's initial approach involves operating flights from Newark to Tel Aviv with a stop in Munich, Germany, on March 2 and March 4, with return flights from Israel to Newark on March 3 and March 5.

The airline assured that its decision to resume flights underwent a comprehensive safety analysis, including close collaboration with security experts and government officials in both the United States and Israel.

The Israel Airports Authority confirmed that United will initiate the resumption of flights on March 3, with the airline expressing its intent to monitor the situation in Tel Aviv closely and adjust the schedule as necessary.

Before the October 7 attacks, United operated four direct flights daily to Tel Aviv from Newark, San Francisco, Washington, and Chicago. The airline stated that flights from cities where service has not yet resumed will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall.

United's decision follows in the footsteps of other airlines that have already restarted flights to Tel Aviv, including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean, and Air France.

Meanwhile, Delta has canceled flights to Israel through April 30, with plans to resume operations on May 1, according to a statement from the Israel Airports Authority. American Airlines, on the other hand, has halted flights through October 28, with no immediate comment regarding its plans.

Last October, over 30 U.S. lawmakers urged airlines to resume flights to Israel "as soon as possible," highlighting the importance of air connectivity between the two countries.